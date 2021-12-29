‘Sense8’ Cast and Lana Wachowski on ‘Matrix Resurrections’ ‘Beautiful’ Reunion (Exclusive)

While much of the buzz surrounding The Matrix Resurrections, the latest installment in the Wachowski Sisters’ groundbreaking film franchise about technology versus humanity, revolved around the return of stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, there was another onscreen reunion that was equally as memorable for fans: the cast of Sense8.

“It was beautiful,” Erendira Ibarra tells ET. After starring in the ambitious Netflix series about eight strangers who discover they’re mentally and emotionally linked, she reunited with creator and director Lana Wachowski to play a Mnemosyne crew member named Lexdy in the fourth Matrix film alongside several of her former co-stars, including Brian J Smith, Freema Agyeman, Max Riemelt, Max Mauff, Michael X Sommers

“One of the things I love about it is that we were able to come together as a family because it wasn’t just onscreen.”

“It was also off-screen,” she adds.

“It was the same family from wardrobe to production.”

As a result, it was like coming home to create art with my family.”

“Well, half the cast is in the movie,” Wachowski jokes, noting that she co-wrote the film with David Mitchell and Aleksandar Hemon, both of whom worked on the series as writers.

“I loved, loved working with them, and the Sense8 vibe was really like, ‘Let’s do everything, you know? Let’s do comedy, drama, romance, and action,’ and I think that sort of spilled over into this.”

The Matrix Resurrections is directed by Lana Wachowski.

Neo (Reeves) is tasked with following the rabbit as he inevitably (and forcibly) leaves the matrix, an illusion created by the machines, in the fourth film.

He realizes that he must free Trinity (Moss) in order to gain control over the machines and the matrix itself as he revisits the past and regains his memories.

Jada Pinkett Smith reprises her role as Niobe, and Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II round out the cast.

As entertaining as it is to see Smith,

The best news summary from Infosurhoy.

‘Sense8’ Cast and Lana Wachowski on Their ‘Beautiful’ Reunion in ‘Matrix Resurrections’ (Exclusive)