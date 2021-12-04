Seokjin and the 6 Babies was the name of a BTS member’s groupchat at one point.

Jin is a global beauty who works for BTS as a vocalist, songwriter, and dancer. According to one Twitter post, the “Moon” singer was also the featured BTS member in the group chat.

According to Republic World, Jin changed the BTS group chat name to “Seokjin and the 6 Babies” in 2017, reflecting his role as the eldest and “human energy drink” in the group.

He captioned a photo of their conversation “real-time bulletproof room” on Twitter, according to the social media platform’s translation.

This post, of course, received thousands of likes from ARMYs.

This isn’t the first time BTS has named one of their groups after Jin.

This K-pop group frequently divides into subunits during the variety show RUN BTS.

Jin’s team is frequently named after the lead singer of “Moon.”

Even on social media, especially around the holidays, fans create usernames with this idol in mind.

When the BTS visual celebrates his birthday on April 4th.

Jin’s reaction to the attention is understandable, given that he frequently promotes self-love, even giving his “handsome face” a shoutout in one Buzzfeed video.

Jin’s positive energy and position as the group’s oldest member are frequently mentioned by other members of the group.

According to Elite Daily, Jimin said, “The eldest, Jin, has always taken care of us, so I want to thank him a lot.”

“I’m not sure how to describe it, but he reminds me of J-Hope in terms of being concerned about the members.”

The other idols look to Jin for support, guidance, and even humor because he is the oldest member of the group.

RM revealed that J-Hope and Jin are the members who make him laugh the most during BTS’ seven-second interviews for Be (Deluxe Edition).

Jimin claims that just looking at Jin’s face nowadays is hilarious.

While they’re away from home, some ARMYs have noticed Jin standing next to RM.

(A translation of RM in one video clip reads, “please stay next to me.”) This could be for emotional support, as RM is often the member tasked with translating for the rest of the group.

Jin used to drive Jungkook, the youngest member of BTS, to school before they were Grammy-nominated artists….

