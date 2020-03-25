Sephora’s Jaw-Dropping 50% Off Oh Snap! Sale Includes Benefit Cosmetics, Clinique & More

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Sephora stores may have temporarily closed in light of COVID-19, but to make up for it they’re throwing one heck of a sale online. Until April 4, select products will be discounted up to 50% for one day only as part of the Oh Snap! Sale, while supplies last. You can find these offers here.

The sale will include brands like Benefit Cosmetics, Too Faced, Stila, Clinique, and more. These products are available in the U.S. on both sephora.com and jcp.com, but unfortunately are unavailable in Canada. Plus, catch this: You can get free shipping on all orders using the code FREESHIP.

Before you shop, note that there are a few dates where there will be no 50% off discounts. These are: March 21, 24, 28 and 29. Also, you may only purchase two of the same product per customer.

Happy shopping!

—Originally published March 19, 2020, at 2:55 p.m. PT