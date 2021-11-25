Serena and Venus grew up with my father and went on to become millionaires… but I wouldn’t want to be in their shoes.

Despite their father abandoning her to raise them to be millionaire tennis stars, Serena and Venus Williams’ half-sister has stated that she would not swap places with them.

Sabrina Williams, a hospice chaplain, has blasted her estranged father, the subject of the new Hollywood biopic “King Richard.”

“I wouldn’t swap places with Venus or Serena,” Sabrina revealed in an exclusive interview with The Sun.

“I was just driving around listening to music and thinking to myself, would I change anything about my life? No, I wouldn’t; I’d go through all the struggles I went through all over again.”

In the early 1960s, Richard married Sabrina’s late mother, Betty Johnson, in Los Angeles.

Richard III (56), Ronner (55), Reluss (54), and Reneeka (49), were their other four children.

Richard allegedly dumped his wife and five children when Sabrina was eight years old and another sister was eight weeks old, allegedly walking out the door to buy Sabrina a bike and never coming back.

Richard, now 79, married Serena and Venus’s mother, Oracene, and made it his top priority for his daughters to become tennis professionals, even penning a 78-page manifesto outlining his plan.

Sabrina, 57, has only seen her father a few times since he abandoned her and her siblings.

She claims he also ignored her family during some of the most trying times in her life, such as when her mother was diagnosed with cancer in 1998 and couldn’t afford vital medical care before dying.

“When my dad left, my sister Reneeka was an eight-week-old baby,” she explained.

“How do you leave a baby? I was eight years old, and he left under the pretext of ‘getting you a bike?’ I can now laugh about it.”

“I don’t think it should have taken up the entire movie, but it should have been mentioned at least once, as he left us when he was an adult.”

Is there anyone who believes this story? It’s all on Google, after all.

“I understand that every film economizes on the truth, but because it’s Venus and Serena, no one is going to say anything negative about them or make it seem like they were involved in something bad.”

“To tell you the truth, those girls rose to the top while his other children suffered as a result of my father’s decisions; we were raised in poverty after he left.”

According to The Sun, Richard Williams is now being cared for by another son, Chavoita LeSane, who has a long criminal record, as the former…

