Serena Williams Dishes On Daughter Olympia’s Love for Fashion

Serena Williams has met her style match!

The famed tennis player revealed that her daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., is a fashionista in-the-making. Considering Serena is known for her killer lewks on and off the red carpet, it’s no surprise that her baby girl would follow in her famous mother’s footsteps.

On Wednesday, the 38-year-old star spoke to E! News ahead of her S by Serena show during New York Fashion Week. “We’ve been working on this for a long time,” she shared. “So we’re ready, it feels good.”

In addition to giving us all the details about her spring collection, which is already available on the site, she opened up about her daughter’s love for all things dresses and her personal style hero.

“I can’t force her out of a princess dress,” she told E! News’ Zanna Roberts Rassi about her little nugget. “She gets so upset. She loves fashion, she loves wearing dresses and that’s what she wants to do.”

Serena also opened up about her newest collection, which is chock-full of fun prints, flattering silhouettes and flirty designs.

For the tennis legend, her latest line isn’t anything like her last, which hit the runway last September.

She explained this time around, her designs were all about “experimenting” with fabrics, structures and more. Because, as she put it, “there’s always evolving in the collection.”

“I would say each collection is different. This one… we’re using different fabrics, we’re experimenting with vegan leather, we’re thinking about lots of more sustainability, and issues that’s really important to me,” she shared. “We’re still dabbling a little bit in sequins [and]we’re still experimenting with shoulder pads. I’m obviously obsessed with it.”

Ahead of her runway show and during a fireside chat with Anna Wintour, the tennis legend donned her “vegan leather maxi coat.”

When asked her her style hero is, Serena named none other than Jennifer Lopez.

“I think right now, you can’t think of style and not think of Jennifer Lopez,” she expressed. “She’s just a little bit ridiculous and beyond amazing. She’s always been stylish. I mean, I can’t wait to be her age because I want to look like that.”

It’s safe to say you can exude those J.Lo and Serena vibes with her spring offerings. There’s power pantsuits, animal print dresses and so much more. You can shop the latest and greatest on S by Serena.