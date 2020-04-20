Serena Williams Pulls a Mariah Carey and Jokes She’s ”Never Heard of” BFF Meghan Markle

Serena Williams‘ comebacks deserve an award!

The tennis legend and fashion designer recently pulled a Mariah Carey when she was asked about her best friend, Meghan Markle.

On Monday afternoon, Serena joined her sister, Venus Williams, during a live chat with Naomi Campbell on YouTube. The famous sisters talked about all things beauty, fashion and more with the supermodel.

However, there was one topic that was off-limits for Serena: her BFF and former senior member of the British royal family.

“Are you happy that your girlfriend’s moved to America? Meghan Markle,” Naomi asked the tennis icon.

Serena then responded with a Mariah Carey quote—you know, the singer’s infamous moment when she said “I don’t know her” in reference to Jennifer Lopez.

“Don’t know what you’re talking about. Don’t know nothing about that,” Serena said with a cheeky smile and laugh. “Never seen it, never heard of her, don’t know her.”

Just last month, Meghan and Prince Harry left Canada to spend time in sunny Los Angeles. An insider told E! News the couple plans to stay in the City of Angels with their son, Archie Harrison.

“They have started to look at homes online and are in the process of interviewing security teams. They are getting their ducks in a row and seeing if it’s logistically possible,” a source previously shared with us.

Fans will know that the former Suits actress was born and raised in L.A. Moreover, Meghan’s mom, Doria Ragland, is a native Angeleno.

It looks like the famous couple is already enjoying their time in the city.

Last week, they lent a helping hand and used their resources to support those in need amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

“Meghan and Harry were looking to be of service on Easter and Meghan was talking to her mother who told her Project Angel Food needs help. She said, ‘Yes, I would love to do it,'” Project Angel Food’s executive director Richard Ayoub told E! News.

Richard added, “They contacted us and came in and we gave them a tour of the kitchen. They were very engaged with everyone they met and asked questions. They were completely down to earth and interested in helping our more vulnerable clients, people who have compromised immune systems who are the most prone to getting the Coronavirus.”

The couple delivered to six people in the Burbank and Glendale areas and enjoyed it so much, they asked to help out even more.

“They liked it so much they asked if they could come back so they did it again yesterday and delivered to 14 people in West Hollywood so 20 deliveries in total,” Richard explained. “They wanted to relieve our drivers, who are doing 50-60 deliveries a day, of their workload. They wanted to ease their load and pay tribute to the chefs.”