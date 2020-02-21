Serena Williams Shares Honest Look at Life as a “Exhausted, Stressed” Working Mom

It’s not easy being a working mom. Just ask Serena Williams.

The tennis star posted on her Instagram page on Friday a photo of herself with no makeup, sitting inside a parked vehicle and holding her and husband Alexis Ohanian‘s 2-year-old daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr., aka Olympia, who is sleeping on her shoulder.

“I am not sure who took this picture but Working and being a mom is not easy,” Williams wrote. “I am often exhausted, stressed, and then I go play a professional tennis match.”

“We keep going. I am so proud and inspired by the women who do it day in and day out,” she continued. “I’m proud to be this baby’s mama @olympiaohanian. #nofilter #nomakeup #nohairbursh lol #justme.”

More than 343,000 people liked her post.

“Thank you for this! Feeling it extra hard today being a working mom,” commented user @meganelizthompson.

“Thank your bringing some realness to this very superficial World we live in,” wrote user @trollabundin_eri_eg.

“You are an inspiration to all moms!!!” wrote user @k_reisner.”

Last year, Williams talking to E! News about being a working first-time mother.

“I’m always trying to ask everyone else, how do they balance? Because I’m not sure if I’m doing a good job,” she said. “I’m just trying to do the best that I can.”

“I’m a perfectionist, so I tend to second-guess myself a lot,” she continued. “But I’m trying to just be confident in that. For me it’s my first time around being a mom and I kinda beat myself up over everything. I missed her first steps an that was really hard for me but it’s not like she walked every day that first step day, so OK, I kind of got to see them even though I didn’t. So that was really cool. I still kinda go back and look at those videos.”