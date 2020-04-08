Serial Killer Sam Little Details Drowning a Victim in Chilling Catching a Serial Killer Sneak Peek

Is Sam Little America’s most prolific serial killer?

As part of their 12 Dark Days of Serial Killers, Oxygen will take a closer look at Little’s trail of terror in a new, two-hour special, Catching a Serial Killer: Sam Little. In this exclusive clip from the special, which premieres Sunday, Apr. 12 at 7 p.m., investigative journalist Beth Karas details how Little confessed to a shocking 93 murders during “a single, seven-hour session.”

“In 2018, detectives from the Texas Rangers reach out to him with an offer: If he’ll confess to one of their unsolved murders, they’ll waive the death penalty and extradite him to a more comfortable county jail in Texas. Sam agrees,” Karas recounts. “But when the Rangers come for the confession that May, what happens next is nothing short of extraordinary.”

It’s said, during the sit down with law enforcement, Little confessed to “killing after killing after killing.” In the footage above, Little is seen detailing one horrific murder, where claims he drowned only one victim.

(WARNING: The following contains descriptions of violence and murder.)

“So, I got out of the car. Pulled her out and drug her into the growth back there,” Little confesses on camera. “And we ran into some water running. But before we go to the water, the earth was mushy…I turn her loose and she fell into it face down…That’s the only one that I ever killed by drowning.”

Little then describes, in precise detail, how and where he left the body.

“I left her with her head still there in the water,” he continues. “Half her body under water, and the thighs and legs on the bank.”

Later on, Little claims he left a body on a pile of trash. This is merely one of many confessions Little shared with the Rangers.

“By the time he’s done, he’s confessed to 93 murders in vivid detail,” Karas concludes. “Down to what his victims were wearing with near photograph precision.”

Prior to this series of confessions, Little was already convicted for the murders of three women in California.

For more of this haunting story, be sure to catch the special this weekend.

Catching a Serial Killer: Sam Little premieres Sunday, Apr. 12 at 7 p.m. on Oxygen.

