Euphoria, Season 2 (Sky Atlantic): Is this the most shocking teen drama on television?

Euphoria Season 2 on Sky Atlantic: The Most Shocking Teen Drama on TV?

In the first ten minutes of the second series of Euphoria, there were shots of male frontal nudity, drug dealing, and a scene in which a child attacked a man with a hammer.

The episode could have been titled “Wonky Willies and the Narcotics Factory.”

Fezco (Angus Cloud), the resident lovable dope peddler on the hit teen series, had his backstory fleshed out with these visceral images.

The issue with Euphoria is that it has no emotional truth to match its visual impact.

The film’s “teenagers” – a group of twenties led by Zendaya’s Rue – once again failed to capture the complexities of adolescence.

This was demonstrated during the New Year’s Eve party, which consumed the majority of the episode and in which everyone seemed supremely confident and prematurely jaded.

They acted as if they were 40-year-olds trapped in the bodies of 18-year-olds, in other words.

It was difficult not to believe that Euphoria’s showrunner, Sam Levinson, 37, was projecting his own fantasies about what it would be like to be young in 2021.

There was no mention of Gen Z’s commitment to social justice or concern about climate change.

Euphoria also takes place in a world without TikTok or Instagram.

It was still beautiful, even though it was spiritually empty.

With strobe-lit silhouettes of beautiful young people dancing in slow motion, the New Year’s Eve party had the opulence of a Lana Del Rey or Lorde music video.

Rue had a drug-induced heart attack and then went out on the dance floor in search of ex-boyfriend Jules (Hunter Schafer).

In the final scene, Fezco snapped and thrashed his jock foe, Nate (Jacob Elordi).

The camera lingered on Nate’s bruised face as the blows rained down.

It also highlighted Euphoria’s ongoing issue: its preoccupation with style over substance.

