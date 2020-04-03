Series: “A nanny from hell”: the team meets 21 years later – Entertainment News: Television

Fran Drescher, who had played Miss Fine in “A nanny from hell” from 1993 to 1999, had announced a “surprise” to his fans a few days ago. This materialized on Tuesday on Instagram.

All the cast of the sitcom found themselves online for a reading of the script for the first episode, twenty-seven years after its broadcast, reveals “Variety”. The recording will be available Monday, April 6 in the morning on the YouTube page of Sony Pictures, the studio that produced the series. In the meantime, a photo of this virtual meeting has been unveiled on Fran Drescher’s Instagram account.

“A real boost”

“Laughter is the best medicine!” So, in these difficult times, Petah (editor’s note: Peter Marc Jacobson, co-creator of the series) and I thought it would be good to bring together the original actors of “Une nanny de Hell” for a virtual reading of the pilot, said Fran Drescher at “Variety”. This is a unique show of its kind for our fans around the world who are currently experiencing intense stress in isolation and who really need a real boost! It certainly gave one to all of us. We hope it will have the same effect for you. ”

“A nanny from hell” has been rebroadcast on TFX since Monday, March 23, with ten episodes between 8:50 am and 1:15 pm.

L. F.