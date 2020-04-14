Series: Elegant rush of Korean zombies on Netflix – News Culture: Television

Those who did not wait for Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” clip to discover the zombie’s swaying approach know that the pope of the genre, George Romero, defined its dogma and liturgy in his first cult film, “The Night zombies”. A good zombie film, Romero-style therefore, is gore, trash, scary, but is only really justified by a critical statement about society.

While the zombies of “The Walking Dead” go around in circles, desperately looking for the exit (9th season!), Netflix has produced a little pearl with this Korean series entitled “Kingdom”. Based on the webcomic “The Lands of the Gods”, by Kim Eun-hee, who wrote the screenplay, she can tell a story, mix side plots and keep the viewer in suspense.

As refined as the calm Pays du Matin cinema can be (beautiful landscapes, licked image), “Kingdom” is a real zombie film, with raw flesh and severed heads. See rather: a king from feudal times Joseon uses a plant that raises the dead to turn his defeat into a terrible victory over the Japanese invader. This bacteriological war before the hour continues to wreak havoc, once the short-lived victory won. The king is infected (no, it’s not the coronavirus) and needs fresh flesh. This medieval society – yes, in addition, it’s a movie in costumes, and what costumes! – is unequal, its elites are corrupt, claiming all the powers and privileges that go with it. Romero, I tell you!

Prince Chang, considered a traitor to the Kingdom, guesses that the king, surrounded by servile advisers, is no longer quite himself. He leaves the capital, accompanied by his bodyguard, and goes in search of the source of this disease which awakens the dead and infects the living. This is followed by an enamelled quest for zombie waves, with hungry people running in Korea like rabbits. Scary!

The king’s daughter wants to take the throne from the crown prince. To avoid spoiling the end of season 2, add that between renouncing the throne and power at all costs, full of scenarios are possible for these two rivals.

The end of this second season will surprise you anyway because it is ultimately very moral. So making an ethical film in which a child eats his mother is performance! That’s why this series is worth eating.

Delighted with the success of this South Korean production, Netflix announces season 3 in April 2021.