Series. “Validated”: the mesh before the banter

Valid, by Franck Gastambide, on Canal Plus, Monday, May 11, at 9 p.m.

Big sound and smoke. From the credits, Valid set the tone… which unfortunately will remain an invariant throughout this season. As if drugs and by extension violence were inseparable from the suburbs where this music was born – we come across real figures from working-class neighborhoods, like Cut Killer, Soprano, Mac Tyer or the young Rémy d’Aubervilliers.

The series had everything to be a little less cartoonish. Its director, Franck Gastambide, who grew up in Melun, 50 meters from the city Gaston-Tunc, first became known on the Web with Kaïra shopping , shot at the foot of a tower, before breaking into the cinema. Bathed in rap, accustomed to collaborations with the hip-hop community (he even appears in a clip of the Mafia K1 Fry), Gastambide encloses his characters in a social reproduction “ter-ter” version. In a sequence, a journalist asks: “Do you think that rappers will always be caught by the street? The rest of the season leaves little doubt.

Exit the collective

Valid takes its name from a system: to make a career in the business, you have to be “validated” by a “big”, brother, kingpin or older rapper. Who generally does nothing without compensation. It is this reduction in focal length which hinders the treatment: if there are many collectives, they are here limited to family and “friends”, whose benevolent members can be counted on the fingers of one hand. Exit THE collective, the fate of a young commuter is above all personal and depends on the system.

This first season (Gastambide announced a second one) has already made 15 million views in preview on the group’s platforms, announced Canal Plus. Too bad that this prescribing project, which is also well done and engaging, does not inject a higher dose of social criticism. After all, this is where rap was born in the United States, a tradition perpetuated until the great old NTM or IAM… As for the hope of a collective solution to the problems of the suburbs, based on its specificities but also its wealth, we await the rest to see if the subject widens.