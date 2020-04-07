SERIES – Why is Tokyo the narrator of La Casa de Papel?

From the first scene of the first season it is Tokio (Úrsula Corberó) the character who narrates all the events of La casa de papel by voice-over, but this was not always the case.

The creator of the series, Álex Pina, has revealed that she was the third option they considered: “In the first versions of the script we had the narrator was El Profesor (Álvaro Morte), but it was somewhat self-centered to talk about his plan, a wonderful plan, a perfect plan when it was he himself who spoke, “he revealed in a video on the Instagram profile of his producer, Vancouver Media.

He went on to explain: “It seemed to us that he was losing a bit of the mythical The Professor, that we wanted him to be a little loser, a little nerdy, a little sociopath, asocial …”.

This made him look for a new character for it, which made other options like Moscow (Paco Tous) to be weighed, to make a more “hearty” and “simpler” character. However, seeing that it did not work either, the weight fell on Tokyo, for reasons such as his “feminine look”.

“We felt that the series had to be counterbalanced, in feminine terms, and we chose a feminine look to tell the whole heist, because we wanted the heist to be very emotional, in sentimental terms. And a robbery is usually something very cold, very masculine, that’s why we chose the voice of Tokyo ”, revealed Alex Pina.

Thus, this rebellious and impulsive robber became the narrator, being one of the most hearts conquered among the public.

“We spent a lot of time thinking about what that off would be like. That narrator who in the end was omniscient. She was a narrator who knew everything about all the characters and she did it from a very distant place, that you will see what it is. But that was the reason why we chose Tokyo, “he said.