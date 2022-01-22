‘Servant’: Why Season 4 of the Apple TV(plus) Series Will Be the Final Season

Why Will Season 4 of ‘Servant’ on Apple TV(plus) End?

Servant, M Night Shyamalan’s psychological thriller, is back for a third season.

While teasing what’s to come, the showrunner also revealed why Season 4 of the Apple TV(plus) series will be the final season.

Servant debuted to critical acclaim in 2019.

The show grew in popularity by the second season, which premiered on Apple TV(plus) in January 2021, and its cliffhanger finale left fans wanting more.

Servant Season 3 will be available on Netflix in January.

And a fourth installment has already been ordered.

With Season 4, Shyamalan, whose daughter Ishana Shyamalan is a writer and director, is bringing the series to a close.

And he claims it’s because he wants the show to be driven by the story rather than the number of viewers.

“It’s tricky because it’s not as problematic if you’re doing an episodic show,” he told TV Line.

“However, on a serialized show, you’re kind of thinking, “Did the audience like it? OK, we’ve got another season!” — And you get the impression that we’re just adding on additions to the house rather than [focusing on]its natural design.”

Shyamalan acknowledged the show’s growing audience but said he doesn’t want to keep going just to keep the ratings up.

“It’s a delicate balancing act,” he explained, “because the data that drives you comes in on a yearly basis.”

What you wish for should be carefully considered.

“Part of the reason I wanted to get to a finish line is that I didn’t want to be telling a story about the audience’s decay or rise,” Shyamalan explained.

“Hopefully, as they progress, the audience will sense that integrity and it will resonate with them.”

Servant tells the story of Dorothy (Lauren Ambrose) and Sean Turner (Toby Kebbell), as well as Dorothy’s brother, Julian (Rupert Grint), and their mysterious new nanny, Leanne (Nell Tiger Free).

Dorothy kidnapped and tortured Leanne last season after discovering she was a member of an odd cult, pressuring her to return Jericho.

The dynamic between the two has changed since the finale, when Leanne abandons her cult in favor of Dorothy.

Season 3 will find the couple in a much more respectful place, according to Ishana Shyamalan.

However, she teases that fans will have to wait until the end of the season to see how their relationship develops.

Leanne is going to defend her family tomorrow.

It could come from anyone.