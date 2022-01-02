‘Set Your Intentions High,’ says the Kardashian-Jenner family in their heartfelt 2022 wishes.

The Kardashian-Jenner clan rang in the new year in style, reflecting on 2021 and looking ahead to 2022.

Kim Kardashian, who filed for divorce from ex-husband Kanye West in February 2021, wrote on Instagram on Saturday, January 1: “Happy New Year! I pray that this will be your best year yet.”

“Set high goals for yourself! Only accept positivity and productivity! May this year be filled with love, joy, happiness, and health! 2022.”

The 41-year-old Skims founder isn’t the only Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum to reflect on the arrival of the new year.

Kylie Jenner, who is pregnant with her second child with boyfriend Travis Scott this year, also posted a candid message alongside a new baby bump photo.

“As 2022 approaches, I’ve been reflecting on this past year and the blessings it brought, as well as the many heartaches it held,” the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 24, wrote on Friday, December 31 via Instagram.

“I’ll never forget this year and all of the significant changes it brought about in my life.

I hope this new year brings you a lot of love, and I hope everyone stays safe and healthy during this time.”

The Kardashians, a Hulu reality series, will premiere in a few hours, the famous family teased.

On New Year’s Eve, matriarch Kris Jenner captioned an Instagram video, “Happy New Year! We’ll see you soon,” teasing the upcoming premiere of their new reality TV venture.

The Kardashians had a busy 2021, with engagements, pregnancy announcements, breakups, and more.

Kim and the 44-year-old Yeezy designer, with whom she shares children North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, divorced at the start of the year.

During a June episode of KUWTK’s final season, the KKW Beauty founder said, “I just can’t do this anymore.”

“Why am I still stuck in this place where I’ve been for years? He moves to a new state every year.”



