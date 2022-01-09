Seth Green, the showrunner of “Robot Chicken,” didn’t agree with Ben Affleck’s casting as Batman.

When Ben Affleck was first cast as Batman in 2013, he shattered the internet and some fans’ hearts.

Seth Green, the creator of Robot Chicken, was one of the fans who couldn’t get enough of Affleck in the cape and cowl.

When Zack Snyder first offered Ben Affleck the role, he might have been just as skeptical as his critics.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the Gone Girl actor questioned whether he was the best fit for Snyder’s vision.

“I was like, ‘Are you sure?'” said Affleck.

“I was 40 or 41 at the time, and I’d just finished Argo, and I thought to myself, ‘This seems like a strange way to get to Batman.'”

Snyder, on the other hand, was eventually persuaded.

The concept of an older, aging Batman would soon pique Affleck’s interest.

“He actively maintains the playboy image,” he continued.

“So, like the aging playboy, you have more of a dichotomy, which I thought was really fun and a little sad.”

Affleck expressed interest in directing a major IP like Batman in the future, aside from the character.

He’d be better prepared for that goal if he saw Batman V Superman.

“I figured if I was going to direct a movie like this, which I’d like to do someday,” Affleck explained.

Many skeptics initially objected to Affleck’s casting.

One of them was Seth Green, the long-running Family Guy actor.

In an interview with Larry King, the outspoken comedian expressed his thoughts on Affleck’s casting.

There, he hinted at his dissatisfaction with the decision.

“I think comic book fans have grown accustomed to the idea that modern mainstream accepts more serious interpretations of these characters,” Green explained.

“We’ve moved on from Adam West’s wacky Batman.”

Green stated that he liked Michael Keaton and Christian Bale in the role, but that Affleck was a tough sell.

“You need a guy who’s older, who’s heavier, and who a Henry Cavill Superman would be afraid of,” Green said.

Although Green agreed with King that Affleck was a good actor, he did not believe he could play Batman convincingly.

“There’s only so much you can do…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.