Seth Meyers Recalls Son’s Apartment Lobby Birth in Heartfelt Birthday Tribute

Happy birthday, Axel Meyers!

Seth Meyers‘ son turned 2 years old on Wednesday. To celebrate, the late-night host posted a sweet photo of the child and recalled the unforgettable birth story.

“Two years ago today, our son Axel was born in the lobby of our apartment building,” the late-night host wrote via Instagram. “Within ten minutes we were surrounded by NYPD, NYFD and EMTs all of whom made us feel safe and protected. Sending my love and appreciation to all of them today not only for that moment but for what they’re going through now. So lucky my boys were born in the greatest city in the world. Also, we tried to get him to smile and I don’t know what to tell you….”

Seth went into detail about the birth during a 2018 episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers. According to the Saturday Night Live alum, the day started off like any other Sunday. Seth, his wife Alexi Ashe and their first child, Ashe Meyers, went out to brunch and then went to the park. While his spouse had started “feeling something,” the couple had talked to their doctors and doula and didn’t feel the need to go to the hospital right away.

Fast-forward to later that afternoon when Seth was feeding Ashe lunch: His mother-in-law ran down the stairs and said, “We have to go to the hospital now!”

So, his sister-in-law came over to watch Ashe and Seth, Alexi, the mother-in-law and the doula headed into the elevator to go to the hospital.

“My wife is in an intense amount of pain. It seems like now it’s just one long contraction,” he said. “We get into the lobby of our building. I have called an Uber. The Uber is outside. We basically get to the steps of our building—we’re in the lobby and we’re walking down the steps—and my wife just says, ‘I can’t get in the car. I’m going to have the baby right now. The baby is coming.'”

Seth and the doula tried to keep everyone calm. Then, Alexi said, “‘That baby is coming! The baby is out!'”

“I looked at my wife and the only way that I can describe how my wife looked was she looked like someone who was hiding a baby in a pair of sweatpants,” he said. “It was like somebody was trying to sneak a baby on the plane.”

Alexi then decided to lie down in the lobby.

“We just sort of like created a semi-circle around her, and you know, we undressed her and the baby was just out,” he said. “The head of the baby was out….I called 9-1-1 and over the course of a minute conversation I basically said, ‘We’re about to have a baby; we’re having a baby; we had a baby.'”

Then, Seth’s wife, who he described as “incredibly calm,” took the baby and put him on her chest. The New York City Fire Department and the New York City Police Department soon arrived to assist and cut the umbilical cord. Their door men and their neighbors helped out, as well.

“People were running up to get us blankets. They were putting towels in their dryers, so we had warm towels to keep the baby warm,” Seth said. “It was just this incredible outpouring of kindness from people we barely knew.”

EMTs then came and took his wife to the hospital in an ambulance. There, they were told the baby was fine.

Seth and Alexi also had an interesting experience with the birth of their first son.

“My wife, her contractions started coming very quickly, very suddenly and we were really worried she that she was going to give birth in the Uber,” Seth said. “And we just made it…to the hospital with basically 20 minutes to spare.”

Watch the 2018 video to hear him tell the whole story.

