Seven Festive and Stylish Non-Ugly Holiday Sweaters

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships, which means we may be compensated for some product and service links.

Every holiday season, we’ll almost certainly be invited to at least one ugly sweater party, but do we always want to participate?

We’ve found all of the knits to prove it! Nordstrom has some fantastic holiday sweater options.

Check out the selection below to get into the spirit of the season!

This Holiday Sweater Is a Must-Have

This sweater has a traditional “ugly” look to it, but it’s actually super cute! We love the cropped length, and the design has small modern touches that make it appear more current if you look closely.

At Nordstrom, you can get the BP Crafted Sweater for (dollar)49 with free shipping!

Sweater with Cable Knit

This sweater takes a classic cable knit look and gives it a twist by exaggerating the knit design as well as the oversized silhouette.

At Nordstrom, you can get the Free People Dream Cable Crewneck Sweater for (dollar)59 with free shipping (originally (dollar)98).

Sweater with Snowflakes

This sweater’s snowflake print isn’t too garish, which is one of the reasons we adore it.

At Nordstrom, you can get the Caslon Snowflake Mock Neck Sweater for (dollar)59 with free shipping!

This Metallic Sweater Has a Shiny Finish

If you don’t want to wear red or green during the holidays, this metallic gold sweater is a dream come true.

For (dollar)99 at Nordstrom, you can get the Halogen Foil Crewneck Cotton Blend Sweater with free shipping!

This Fuzzy Red Sweater is a great way to add a pop of color to your

We don’t think we’d ever take this sweater off because of the fluffy material it’s made of!

The Sanctuary Fluff it Up Sweater (originally (dollar)79) is on sale for (dollar)47 at Nordstrom, with free shipping!

Sweater with Bowtie

This top is a hybrid of a sweater and a blouse, with a soft knit chest and chiffon sleeves that contrast against each other for a truly unique look.

For (dollar)79 at Nordstrom, get the Cece Sweet Tie Mix Media Cotton Blend Sweater with free shipping!

This Iconic Winter Sweater comes in a variety of colors and styles.

In a subtle way, this sweater nails the classic holiday look.

Short summary of Infosurhoy.

7 Non-Ugly Holiday Sweaters That Are Festive and Stylish