Several bread recalls have been issued just in time for the holidays.

Several bread recalls have been issued in the run-up to the holiday season.

Last week, just in time for many Americans to celebrate Christmas this weekend, two bread recalls were issued.

On December 14, Flowers Foods, Inc. issued a recall for Nature’s Own Honey Wheat bread.

The day before, the Bosket Bread Company issued a recall for 15 different bread products.

The reason for both recalls was the presence of undeclared allergens.

Flowers Foods recalled about 3,000 loaves of Nature’s Own Honey Wheat bread sold in six states due to the presence of undeclared milk in the dough.

Flowers Foods received reports that loaves of Nature’s Own Butterbread were packaged in Honey Wheat packaging, prompting the recall.

Honey Wheat bread does not contain milk, so it is not listed as an ingredient on the packaging.

There have been no reported illnesses or incidents as a result of the blunder.

Consumers with a milk allergy or sensitivity, on the other hand, may experience a severe or life-threatening reaction if they eat the bread.

Blythe, Brawley, Calexico, Calipatria, El Centro, Needles, and Westmoreland in California; Laughlin, Nevada; and a distributor in California that serves Mexico received the Honey Wheat loaves in the incorrect packaging.

The bred is available in blue or yellow and has a “Best If Used By” date of 12-26-2021.

According to the FDA, the product codes on the packages are 128 346 03:00 through 128 346 05:00.

Consumers should either throw the product away or return it to the store where it was purchased.

Flowers Foods has a customer service number of 1-866-245-8921 and a website called FlowersFoods.comcontactconsumers.

Because they may contain undeclared soy, wheat, milk, sesame, or egg, the Bosket Bread Company has recalled 54 units of 15 different break products.

Dan’s Food Market in Sage Mt. received the affected products.

Leavenworth, Washington, and Wenatchee, Washington, have Foods and Rhubarb Markets.

The deadline for distribution is December 31st.

15

If kept at room temperature, the products have a shelf life of six days.

The FDA’s website has a complete list of Bosket Bread products that have been recalled.

The products should not be consumed by anyone who has an allergy or sensitivity to the ingredients listed above.

They should either return the bread to where it was purchased or dispose of it.

Bosket Bread can be reached at (509) 433-0016 or [email protected]

Multiple Bread Recalls Issued Just Ahead of Christmas