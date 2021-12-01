Several deodorant products have been recalled as a result of a terrifying reason.

Several deodorant products have been recalled due to a terrifying reason.

Some Old Spice and Secret deodorant products have been recalled due to the possibility of benzene contamination.

Antiperspirant recalls are frequently caused by benzene, a carcinogen.

Proctor and Gamble, the companies’ parent company, announced the new recall on Tuesday, Nov.

24.

The recall affects Old Spice and Aerosol Spray products, as well as Old Spice Below Deck aerosol spray sold in the United States. Anyone who has recently purchased Old Spice or Secret aerosol sprays can return them for a full refund or simply destroy them, but they should not use them without first checking the list of affected UPC codes on the US Food and Drug Administration’s website.

There’s also a comprehensive list of sizes and scents affected by the recall.

According to the FDA, benzene is carcinogenic to humans when inhaled, swallowed, or absorbed through the skin, as it may be with an aerosolized deodorant.

It has been linked to blood cancers, bone marrow cancers, and forms of leukemia, as well as other life-threatening blood disorders, according to EPA studies.

Although benzene is ubiquitous in the environment and most people are exposed to it at some point in their lives, daily doses of the chemical at these high concentrations could be dangerous, according to the recall.

However, no adverse health effects have been reported as a result of this batch of contaminated products.

Proctor and Gamble is recalling a total of 18 products, all of which have an expiration date of September 2023.

Customers with recalled products are advised to “appropriately discard the affected aerosol spray products.” Retailers have been contacted to remove the products from their shelves, and customers with recalled products are advised to “appropriately discard the affected aerosol spray products.”

Consumers who have used these products should contact their physician if they have experienced any of the above-mentioned side effects or symptoms.

It also refers customers to the MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program, which was created specifically for this purpose.

The FDA’s landing page for this recall has more details, as well as contact information for the agency and the company.

