Several of Placido Domingo’s accusers study denouncing him for defamation

Several alleged victims of sexual harassment of Madrid tenor Plácido Domingo evaluate denouncing him for defamation before the US Justice. through civil channels, the lawyer of three of them, Debra S. Katz, told Efe in an interview.

In addition, they are pushing for the singer to be expelled from the US artists’ union. (AGMA, for its acronym in English), whose report confirming the allegations of sexual harassment made public six months ago by about twenty women leaked this week Ap.

The lawyer received Efe in the law firm that bears her name (“Katz, Marshall & Banks”) in central Washington and has become an icon within the “Me Too” movement for representing the victims of Giants fallen out of favor like Harvey Weinstein.

You are legally advising three women who suffered the alleged abuses of Sunday: former mezzo-soprano Patricia Wulf, soprano Angela Turner Wilson and another victim, who has preferred to remain anonymous for fear of reprisals. What incidents lived with the singer?

Placido Domingo focused attention that was not welcome on women, usually when they were working. At first, he flattered them and told them how big stars they were and what they could be. And then he began to act with too many trusts. In the case of Patricia Wulf, he kept kissing her, first on the cheek and then more and more and closer to her mouth. Then, when she was acting in operas, he harassed her, chased her and tried to play her, tried to kiss her. And then he started making sexual proposals and asking her if she had to go home at night, if he could go home with her. It was a really rude sexual proposition, so much that everyone saw it. She had people trying to stay with her to accompany her to her car and protect her from her unwanted advances. That was the pattern in his case. In Angela’s case, he made unwanted advances: he showed up in his dressing room, knocked on the door and demanded that he let her in while she was naked or getting dressed to act. He also told her how fabulous she was and offered her different positions, telling her that she had a great future at the Los Angeles Opera. When he rejected his advances and made it clear that he had no interest in him, romantically or sexually, he reached into his dress, grabbed her under her dress and touched her in a very very painful way. After that, all their job opportunities evaporated. That made it impossible for him to get the jobs he had promised her at the Los Angeles Opera.

Following these accusations, this week, the US opera union. He made public the conclusions of an investigation on Sunday and confirmed the accusations against him. However, for the moment, there has been no complaint against Domingo before the US Justice. Are you considering taking some kind of legal action?

We are considering options to require you to be accountable and, particularly, now our goal is to be expelled from the artists’ union, something that should have happened in light of the research findings that were made public.

But, you mention that they are considering different options, what kind of legal actions are on the table?

At this moment we are still considering it.

By civil or criminal means?

Not criminal, civil

Do you evaluate asking for compensation by civil means?

At the moment it is premature for me to answer that. We do not know, we are considering options, but our priority is that of the union.

What is the crime for which they would take legal action against Domingo? Was it sexual harassment?

In the US, under federal law, to file a complaint of sexual harassment, in most cases it would have to be filed within 270 days. Maybe a little more, but these accusations are decades old. That makes it very difficult to go to court.

So what kind of actions are they going to take against Domingo?

Let me explain. In the crime of sexual harassment, the crimes have prescribed, but to the extent that they are belittling or defaming people, essentially calling them liars, there is a law on the limitations of the processes that would still allow lawsuits to be filed.

Would you sue him for defamation?

For defamation, for making false statements. He is questioning, doubting the integrity and honesty of these women who have bravely taken a step forward.

He has mentioned that his priority right now is Sunday’s expulsion from the US opera union. Because it is important? What consequences would it have for him?

The consequence would be that the other union members would make him accountable for the behavior he had. He would have the option to participate in hearings to defend his actions, or he would have to agree to leave the union or, ultimately, we hope that the decision would be to expel him, in case he refuses to leave. There have to be serious consequences.

The opera union has not released the report with the conclusions of its investigation, why do you think that happened?

It seems that AGMA (the US artists’ union) has reached an agreement with Plácido Domingo’s lawyers. As part of that agreement, they agreed that they would not publish the report in exchange for a payment of $ 500,000 and that he apologized.

After the opera union published its report, Domingo in a statement accepted “full responsibility” for his actions, but then in another statement he denied that he had behaved “aggressively” with any woman. What do you think about this?

A real apology is necessary, not one that has been negotiated by a lawyer, carefully crafted so that you are not really responsible for an action. And the fact that I issued an apology and then withdrew it, is shocking, and it has been very annoying for my clients and other people who have been affected by their behavior.

How did it make you feel?

It makes them feel, I don’t know, you know? I don’t know if it’s a cultural analogy that you know, but in the Snoopy and Charlie Brown Peanuts comic strips, Lucy held the soccer ball and, when Charlie came to hit her, she took the ball off and he fell. It makes them feel, I don’t know, you know? I don’t know if it’s a cultural analogy that you know, but in the Snoopy and Charlie Brown Peanuts comic strips, Lucy held the soccer ball and, when Charlie came to hit her, she took the ball off and he fell. And, here, these women woke up with an apology from Placido Domingo and then, several days later, everything was gone. So, in a sense, he is treating them again badly. And they are traumatized again, something that happens when you feel that someone understands and assumes responsibility after having denied it for months. He arrives and says he has had a reflection, he has thought about it. He apologizes and then, several days later, he withdraws the ball again and people feel betrayed.

Domingo was considered a legend in the world of opera, why do you think it is important to investigate allegations of sexual harassment against him?

Because nobody is above the law. As long as the powerful believe they have the right to harass, handcuff and force women to have sex, women will never be treated fairly in the workplace and sexual harassment is an abuse of power. It is not about sex. It is an abuse of power. It is a form of labor discrimination. It is illegal and whoever engages in that behavior must be held accountable. .