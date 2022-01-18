Severance, Ben Stiller’s Apple TV(plus) series, gives “Toxic Workplace” a whole new meaning.

Mark Scout, played by Adam Scott, is a worker who uses a surgical procedure to achieve the ideal work-life balance.

Severance, a film directed by Ben Stiller, has a trailer.

Adam Scott has permanently left Pawnee.

The Parks and Recreation actor plays Mark Scout, a Lumon Industries employee who agrees to undergo a procedure called Severance to achieve a better work-life balance, in the new trailer for Ben Stiller’s Apple TV(plus) series Severance.

A Severance procedure, according to the trailer, surgically separates memories between an employee’s work and personal lives.

“I acknowledge that once the procedure is completed, I will not be able to access my personal memories while on the Severed floor, nor will I retain work memories when I return home at the end of the day,” Mark says in an oral contract before undergoing the procedure.

These assertions are made voluntarily.”

Then Mark’s best friend at work suddenly vanishes, leaving him questioning everything he thought he knew.

“As Mark finds himself at the center of an unraveling mystery that will force him to confront the true nature of his work… and of himself,” Apple teases, “this daring experiment in ‘work-life balance’ is called into question.”

Patricia Arquette, John Turturro, Britt Lower, Zach Cherry, Dichen Lachman, Jen Tullock, Tramell Tillman, Michael Chernus, and Christopher Walken star in the nine-episode series.

Dan Erickson wrote and created the show, which Stiller directed and executive produced.

This is Stiller’s latest directorial project, following the success of his true crime series Escape at Dannemora nearly four years ago.

Stiller directed Benicio Del Toro, Paul Dano, Patricia Arquette, and others in the Showtime series, which received Emmy nominations in 12 categories.

When the first two episodes of Severance premiere on Apple TV(plus) in February, see if this workplace thriller is also an award contender.

Number eighteen.

Ben Stiller’s Apple TV(plus) Series Severance Gives New Meaning to the Term “Toxic Workplace”