Sex and the City Cast Joins Forces to Honor NYC Healthcare Workers Fighting Coronavirus

On Wednesday, the Sex and the City cast joined forces to show their love, support and gratitude towards healthcare workers. It’s no secret that medical workers have been on the front lines during the Coronavirus pandemic, which why the HBO cast members wanted to give their thanks.

For the latest episode of the Bradshaw Boys podcast, which was shared on YouTube, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis, Kim Cattrall and other stars from the hit series shared a recorded message to New York City healthcare professionals.

The HBO cast members gave a special shout out to Meg, who is a doctor working in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit. She’s also a huge SATC fan.

“What Meg is doing, what her colleagues are doing… I don’t think we ever imagined we’d be asking this of our medical community,” Parker expressed. “I don’t know how to thank them enough.”

“Thank you so much for your work, it’s incredible what you guys are doing,” Willie Garson shared. “I know you guys don’t often feel that way… people are aware that you literally are saving lives left and right.”

“You guys are actually heroes,” he added.

Cynthia Nixon said she felt a personal connection to the hospital Meg works at.

“I know how amazing your hospital is, you saved my mother’s life when she had a heart attack in 2001,” she shared. “Thank you for what you are doing, I hear your husband is also an ER doctor. You’re just our heroes right now. Please stay safe. And just thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”

“Thank you so much for what you’re doing,” Davis said. “We know it’s really difficult and it means so much to all of us that you are on the front lines. Thank you for watching Sex and the City, we’re happy to bring you some joy.”

Cattrall shared, “Thank you for all that you do on the front lines… of this horrific pandemic.”

“Without you, we couldn’t keep going. I’m so glad to hear that we put a smile on your face as you walk across the park and get on that front line,” she added. “We’re with you. We love you. We can’t do it without you.”

And we couldn’t help but wonder, was this the best feel-good content of the day?

To listen to the full recordings from the HBO cast, watch the YouTube clip above!