‘Sex and the City’ star reveals she was almost cast in the main role of ‘Friends’

The star of ‘Sex and the City’ reveals that she was almost cast in the main role of ‘Friends’.

And Just Like That star Kristin Davis revealed on The Late Late Show that 1990s television could have looked very different.

Davis told host James Corden that before landing the role of Charlotte York in Sex and the City, she auditioned for Monica Geller in Friends, a role that went to Courteney Cox.

Davis said, “I believe I was one of about 8,000 young ladies who read for Monica.”

Davis went on to say that she and Cox were yoga friends at the time, and Cox invited her and some other friends to go Porsche shopping because she had just finished filming a pilot that she was “feeling really good about,” which turned out to be Friends.

Davis didn’t have a starring role on the show, but she did appear as a love interest for Joey (Matt LeBlanc) in season 7.

Davis admitted, “I remember not sleeping.”

“Partly because of the live audience, but also because you’re in this created world that is so alive and so specific, and you’re trying to figure out how to fit yourself in there properly.”

Davis recently reprised her role as Charlotte York in And Just Like That, an HBO revival of Max Sex and the City, and she admitted that some of the reaction to older versions of the ’90s characters had irritated her.

Davis told The Sunday Times’ Style Magazine, “Everyone wants to comment, pro or con, on our hair, our faces, and our this and that.”

“It was shocking how intense it was.”

“I feel angry, and I don’t want to feel angry all the time,” Davis continued, “so I don’t look at it, I just know it’s there.” Davis then offered her opinion on what she believes is driving the negative comments.

“That’s the problem with social media,” Davis explained, “you have no idea what those people are doing.”

“You’ve never heard of them before.”

They’re simply throwing bombs your way.

It irritates me.” Unfortunately, Davis says that unnecessary comments about her appearance were common during her time on Sex and the City.

“They would write articles on a regular basis…

