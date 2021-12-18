‘Sex and the City’: Who Is Peloton Instructor Jess King’s ‘Allegra’ From ‘And Just Like That…’?

Peloton instructor Jess King played “Allegra” in the Sex and the City revival series And Just Like That…, and her cameo catapulted her into the spotlight.

John James Preston was Preston’s pseudonym.

Big’s (Chris Noth) fitness tracker, as seen in the first episode.

He planned to take his thousandth ride with Allegra while his wife Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) was at a piano recital.

So, who is King, and was Peloton aware of how the series would use their cycling fitness program?

King is a “charismatic instructor with boundless energy” with a fitness and dance background, according to her Peloton bio.

“Jess grew up in the South and moved to New York City to pursue a career in wellness,” her Peloton bio reads.

“Because of her self-described sassy and spicy personality, Jessica’s Bike and Tread classes are uplifting and full of exciting surprises.”

Jess is passionate about helping people heal from the inside out.

And she believes that this community is an excellent place to begin.

Her goal is to work with motivated people who want to make positive changes in their lives — and when they work together, they’re a formidable force.”

A Peloton athlete, Jess Sims, believes that being a dog parent is the most effective way to stay active.

Her dance and fitness inspiration comes from her mother.

She told Self, “I grew up watching my mother work in the fitness industry.”

“She worked as an aerobics instructor in the 1990s.

She went on to work as a personal trainer and a bodybuilder before starting her own gym.

As a result, I had a language, affinity, and education in the areas of strength training, physical fitness, and overall fitness.

But, because I’d always prided myself on being an artist, I fought hard to become that person.”

King went on to become one of the first instructors at Peloton.

While living in New York City and looking for Broadway work, she met Peloton CEO John Foley.

King aspired to be a performer on Broadway.

Peloton, on the other hand, offered her a job.

“I was hesitant at first to give up my dance career; I had never even ridden an exercise bike,” she admitted to Self.

“They also wanted me to audition for a position as an instructor at Peloton,” she continued.

“However, I told them no, that I was qualified for the position and would do a fantastic job in it.”

I’m pretty sure I’m the only one who hasn’t done so…

