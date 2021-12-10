Sex and the City’s stars have changed: see how they looked in the first episode compared to how they look now.

PRAISE NEW YORK CITY, because the reboot of Sex and the City is finally here, and fans are ecstatic.

Carrie, Charlotte, and Miranda are in their 50s this time in And Just Like That.

Of course, sitting down to watch the new season takes them back to the good old days of 1998, when Sex and the City first aired.

Looking back, the friends’ style and life paths have evolved while remaining true to themselves.

Here’s a comparison of the cast of Sex of the City when it first aired on television versus now:

Carrie’s blonde curly hair stood out when she first met fans.

She also wore no makeup and had rosy cheeks that blushed even more when she was near Mr.

Massive.

She also liked to dress in skin-tight outfits that highlighted her slender figure and great physique.

Carrie’s style has become more conservative in her 50s, but not any less colorful.

Her tight curls have been replaced by blow-outs, and she’s wearing a full face of makeup.

Miranda, the local redhead, hasn’t aged a day.

She used to prefer two-piece suits for the office as well as a more sporty look for running errands.

Above all, she kept her red hair short, never letting it go past her ears.

The lawyer has a tinge of blonde in her hair these days and keeps it sleek.

She hasn’t abandoned her matching two-piece, but has updated it to be more modern.

Charlotte York, the group’s brunette, was from old money and lived on the Upper East Side.

Except for the fact that she was able to realize a lifelong dream of getting married and having children, not much has changed for her.

Her style evolved slightly as she transitioned from revealing but elegant gowns to floral and colorful options.

Samantha is no longer a member of the trio, so we don’t know how her character has changed as she approaches 60 years old.

She must, however, still be fabulously single and in love with men.

We’re also confident that she hasn’t aged as much as she feared in previous seasons.

Carrie’s main love interest, John, has remained relatively unchanged as well.

He had jet black hair and a fresh face when fans first met him, but he now has salt and pepper locks and even a beard.

Yes, he is still as wealthy as he was at the start of the show.

Standford Blatch, Carrie’s best friend, made a lasting impression on…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.