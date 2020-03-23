Sex, Secrets and STD Tests on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days

David is definitely going to meet Lana on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, right? Yeah, we’ll see about that.

David, 60, met Lana, 27 met the Ukrainian woman on a dating website and have been chatting for seven years. This isn’t his first time traveling to the Ukraine to meet a woman, as viewers learned last episode, and this is his third attempt to meet Lana.

“I feel right about this. This is what I said before, but this time I think it’s going to be it,” he told cameras while traveling to meet Lana.

David also revealed he hasn’t been intimate with a woman for 10 years. Instead of Lana meeting him at the airport, his friend Anya was there for him. Anya was another online romance, but once they actually met, they discovered there was no spark (on Anya’s end).

Now, David is on a mission to meet Lana, get their photos together as proof of relationship, propose and begin the K-1 visa process.

Meanwhile…

Avery and Ash

After initially saying they weren’t going to rush into spending the night together, they spent their first night together. “I did not go straight to bed.” You can say that again.

Following their first night together, Avery fretted over meeting Ash’s brother. Ash, who lives with his brother, told his sibling all about their many ups and downs over the nine-month relationship. Avery said she was also nervous because she drinks and smokes, the brothers do not. Their lifestyles are very different. However, at dinner, Ash had a drink with Avery, which his brother judged.

Big Ed and Rose

Following their day in the market, Big Ed and Rose got manicures and pedicures together. While getting pampered, Ed couldn’t resist bringing up Rose’s large Facebook friend count. She told him none of them are exes and not to worry. However, at dinner, Ed brought up her past again and asked Rose to get an STD test. He said if she takes it, he’ll never ask her another question about her past. But Rose didn’t take the request lightly. She told him she was disappointed, offended and felt hurt. In tears, she told him she wanted to go home. It was too late at night, so Ed got Rose her own hotel.

Lisa and Usman

The baby love couple continued living in their hotel love nest ahead of the music video premiere. Usman brought the director of his music video to meet Lisa as a surprise at his music studio. The director said Lisa was going to destroy Usman’s career with her jealousy, but then called her the queen of queens.

Stephanie and Erika

Stephanie made her way down to Australia to meet her girlfriend Erika. Both women are not out to their families yet, but once they met in the airport, they couldn’t keep their hands off each other…but no kissing. Yet. Stephanie said she wanted to, but was nervous.

“Steph is exactly the person I thought she would be,” Erika told cameras. “I am feeling pretty happy.”

Yolanda and Williams

Yolanda was still reeling from the Instagram account change by her overseas beau, but she finally got in touch with Williams and he said he tried to get his account back and doesn’t know what happened to it. She said him being in the dark as much as her was reassuring. So…who’s going to tell her?

Geoffrey and Varya

Geoffrey was still concerned over Varya’s lack of decoration in her apartment, he thought it meant she was just looking for a way to America. The dinner they had with her friends didn’t help. After a walk in the park, they met up with her friends who came ready to question Geoffrey about himself and his past. Do they have secrets? One friend asked if Varya told Geoffrey that she was in serious communication with another American man before him? No, she hadn’t.

“You straight up lied to me,” he shouted. Geoffrey said this plays into his whole theory that she just wants to come to America, not necessarily with him. And he walked out.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays, 8 p.m. on TLC.