Sexpert debunks a major sex myth about men in the bedroom that all women should be aware of.

Sexpert debunks the biggest sex myth about men in the bedroom that women should be aware of.

MANY WOMEN believe men have a higher libido than they do, but this is not always the case.

Nadia Bokody, a sex and relationship expert, debunked the sex myth that men are always looking for action, saying that assuming this can be “damaging.”

Nadia wrote in her most recent column for News.com.au that a friend told her that she only has sex with her boyfriend six times a year and that he doesn’t want any more.

“I want it all the time, and he doesn’t,” a friend had said.

“I’m at a loss.”

“He’d had his hormone levels checked, spoken to a psychologist, and even tried a brief stint in hypnotherapy,” Nadia continued.

“However, when those efforts yielded no results, she issued a desperate ultimatum: either he initiate more sex or the relationship would end.”

“We’re conditioned to believe men always want sex,” Nadia continued as she discussed her friend’s problem.

“Those who don’t either have a health problem or are catching it from someone else – as the adage goes, ‘if he doesn’t have it with you, he’ll get it from someone else.’

“The implication is that a strong libido is a sign of masculinity.”

“This is problematic for a variety of reasons, not the least of which is that it puts undue pressure on men to be hypersexual, implying that those who fail to do so are somehow failing the code of manhood.”

“It also tells women that even if their husbands aren’t constantly attempting to bed them, they should be concerned – terrified for the future of the relationship.”

As a relationship expert, Nadia says she is frequently asked what constitutes a “healthy” amount of sex.

“While I’m happy to share the statistical average for couples who report having satisfying sex lives (once a week, according to this study), I’ll never suggest there’s a right quantity to be had,” she said.

Personally, I don’t believe anyone should.

“I’d argue that doing the deed half a dozen times a year is perfectly acceptable.

However, I don’t believe that people who want it twice a day are unnaturally obsessed with sex.

“When one partner prescribes to the former while the other prescribes to the latter, most couples have a problem.

“Unfortunately, this scenario isn’t entirely uncommon in a culture that shrouds sex in so much shame and stigma, making honest conversations about desire incredibly difficult.

“The truth about men who don’t want a lot of sex isn’t that they’re unfaithful (though infidelity does play a role in many relationships…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.