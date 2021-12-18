Sexpert explains why men should pay attention to the bedroom act that all women despise.

A SEX GURU has revealed the one bedroom act that all women despise, and he advises men to pay attention.

Nadia Bokody, 37, from Sydney, has been writing sex columns for a decade and claims that little has changed, with women still using silence and feigning orgasms.

“What’s startling is the fact that women seem to feel safer anonymously sharing basic sexual needs on the internet than they do at home with their own partners,” she tells news.com.au.

“It’s even more disturbing when women engage in sex acts that cause them physical discomfort, distress, or pain.”

So, what are these sex acts? According to Nadia, the most common offenders are guys who imitate sex acts seen in pornography, such as slapping, choking, and spitting.

More than a third of women have been slapped, choked, gagging, or spitting during consensual sex, according to a 2019 survey by research firm Savanta ComRes.

“To be clear, I have no objection to women engaging in erotic asphyxiation,” Nadia continues.

When the mood strikes, I’ve been known to partake in it consensually.

“What concerns me about today’s sex conversation among women is the apparent lack of communication when it comes to basic concerns like consent and comfort.”

“It’s crude to suggest that the solution to this issue lies in women simply speaking up in bed, even though I hear it frequently from male readers…

“Rather, we should ask why women don’t feel safe enough to do that in the first place.”

Nadia goes on to say that society should be proactive in creating spaces where women can express their feelings about pleasure, comfort, and consent.

