Shahs of Sunset’s Ali Ashouri Speaks Out After Filing Restraining Order Against Reza Farahan

Reza Farahan is facing more legal drama from a Shahs of Sunset co-star.

Ali Ashouri filed a request for a restraining order against Farahan at a Los Angeles court on Thursday, citing civil harassment prevention, he confirms to E! News.

The reality TV personality tells us exclusively that he’s seeking protection from Farahan over an altercation between the two that played out on this season of Shahs.

Cameras were rolling as Ashouri accused Farahan’s husband, Adam Neely, of sending him sexually explicit text messages and photos. During the confrontation, which took place at a restaurant, Farahan threw a drink at Ashouri and told him, “Are you crazy? You think you’re going to come here and tell me my husband sexually harassed you? Check yourself and stop talking to me crazy. If you say ‘harassment’ one more time, I’m gonna knock you into motherf–king next week.”

Since the incident, Ashouri says Farahan has continued making threats against him through social media.

Bravo fans know Reza believed the allegations were falsely concocted by Merces “MJ” Javid to create conflict in his and Adam’s marriage, but Ashouri says the restraining order is not related to the highly-publicized drama between Reza, MJ and her husband Tommy Feight.

“I want this to be a lesson that you can’t go around assaulting people and then holding others like Tommy to a different standard,” he shares with E! News exclusively. “I just want him to be accountable for his actions. This has nothing to do with MJ. This has to do with how Reza continues to treat me.

However, a source close to Farahan tells E! News that he’s dismissed the restraining order as “ridiculous.”

“There is no need to file any protective order with the courts because Reza wants nothing to do with Ali, let alone be anywhere near him,” explains the insider.

In fact, Farahan has said that Ali’s claims are the reason for the demise of his years-long friendship with MJ.

Last October, Farahan was granted a 3-year restraining order against MJ’s husband Tommy after he was charged with trespassing and vandalizing Farahan’s property. Feight plead not guilty in the case, which is still ongoing.

Farahan’s rep declined to comment on the matter.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

—Reporting by Spencer Lubitz