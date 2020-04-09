Shahs of Sunset’s Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi Opens Up About Her Coronavirus Birth Plan

When it comes to pregnancy journeys, Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi could have never predicted this.

With just weeks to go until she welcomes a baby boy, the Shahs of Sunset star is faced with the realization that she will likely give birth during the Coronavirus pandemic.

In an exclusive sit down for E!’s digital series Just the Sip, the mom-to-be opened up about how she was really feeling before the big day.

“We are living in such a weird time right now with this Coronavirus situation that has changed everything for everyone,” she told E! News’ Justin Sylvester. “Being eight and a half months pregnant and scared to leave my house. I can’t go to doctors regularly anymore. I have an autoimmune disease and I’m going through issues with that. And knowing I have to get isolated in a room, it’s been a little tough the last few weeks. It’s been tough. It’s been scary.”

GG has been told she can only have one person near her in the hospital when she gives birth. As of right now, she’s debating between having her sister or mother besides her during the monumental day.

“This wasn’t a part of what I thought it was going to be like,” she confessed. “I’m excited but it’s hard to see past what’s happening.”

Before she welcomes her first child, GG also had the chance to talk to new dad Andy Cohen. During their conversation, the Shahs of Sunset star was able to express her fears about one part of parenthood.

“I know that I’m going to get to that point where my son is going to say, ‘Why didn’t you give me a dad? Why were you so selfish and you were just thinking about your self?'” she explained. “It scares the s–t out of me and when I saw Andy Cohen in New York, I said to him, ‘What are you going to say when [your son] Ben asks why don’t I have a mommy?’ He said, ‘I honestly don’t know but you’ll figure it out and just know your love should be enough.'”

Despite any fears or concerns, GG is thankful she has been given this opportunity to start a family. And while some critics may not agree with all of her decisions, the CEO of cannabis wellness brand Wüsah is happy to be doing life on her terms.

“I’m really happy I didn’t listen to all the chitter chatter and outside noise of people ridiculing me for having these ideas and wanting to do something alone,” she shared. “I still get a little bit of that side noise…but it feels so right.”

