Shahs of Sunset’s Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi Reveals Sex of Baby During Shower

Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi is going to be a boy mom!

On Sunday, the star of Bravo’s Shahs of Sunset celebrated the upcoming arrival of her first child with family and friends at a baby shower that doubled as a gender reveal party, E! News can confirm. And during the blue-and-gold-themed festivities, she also announced the adorable moniker she’s picked out for her little boy: Elijah! As co-star Reza Farahan captioned a sweet shot from the L.A. bash, “Celebrating @gg_golnesa and sweet baby Elijah at her baby shower!”

Back in October, Gharachedaghi shared the exciting news that she was expecting after conceived via IVF using a sperm donor. (She and husband Shalom Yeyoushalmi finalized their divorce in late 2018.)

“Being a single parent is definitely scary but at the same time it’s also exciting and I’m really looking forward to rising up to the challenge,” she told E! News at the time. “I’m lucky to have a great support system, particularly my mom, who I know I can count on no matter what. I know I’ll have a lot of questions along the way.”

She had also undergone IVF last year and had an ectopic pregnancy, which put her life in danger and prompted her to undergo emergency surgery to remove both her Fallopian tubes. After she got pregnant via IVF again, she suffered a flare-up of her Rheumatoid Arthritis.

“I am now back on IV infusions and steroids injections (all which have been cleared as safe while being pregnant),” she wrote on Instagram in February. “One thing I wanna say to all of you, is to stay strong thru the hard times. We are all so much more powerful than we give ourselves credit for, so take a moment and appreciate yourselves. I’m so grateful to now be 6.5 months pregnant and believe me, as soon as this baby is out I’m rolling a fat joint and going back to healing myself with cannabis! Love y’all!”

