Shailene Woodley, Channing Tatum, and Other Actors Who Have Regrettably Played Certain Roles

Shailene Woodley, Channing Tatum, and Others Have Regrettably Accepted Certain Roles Throughout Their Careers

Reminiscing about the past? Even if it launched their careers, some actors aren’t proud of every project they’ve worked on.

Shailene Woodley’s big break came with The Secret Life of the American Teenager, but it wasn’t without issues.

After portraying teen mother Amy Juergens on the former ABC Family series from 2008 to 2013, Woodley later revealed that she felt “stuck” on the show.

The Big Little Lies alum told Bustle in April 2020 that the show’s pro-abstinence message was “one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do.”

Despite the fact that Woodley initially agreed with the plot, she eventually began to have doubts about her character’s choices.

“When I signed onto Secret Life, I read [three]episodes and signed a six-year contract,” the Emmy nominee said.

“To me, [those episodes]were all very personal.

My friends and I had pregnancies when we were in high school.

It was everything I’d hoped to share with the world.”

The consequences of Amy’s extramarital sex were interpreted as a warning for the other characters — and even for the audience, which Woodley disagreed with.

“Not only myself, but a lot of the cast didn’t agree with a lot of things written into the scripts,” she said at the time.

“Belief systems that were not my own were pushed.

“However, I was legally obligated to remain.”

“Being on Secret Life inspired me to be more outspoken about my own beliefs,” she says.

As a result, the Divergent star decided to branch out into more mature roles that were more in line with her personal views.

Jennette McCurdy, who played Sam Puckett on iCarly, admitted to being “deeply unhappy” with her previous acting roles.

In March 2021, McCurdy said on her podcast “Empty Inside,” “I was a famous 19-year-old making a lot of money, and I felt like I had everything at my fingertips.”

“I hated my life because I hated the projects I was working on.”

The former actress starred in the Nickelodeon hit series from 2007 to 2012.

Later, she made a brief appearance in the short-lived spin-off Sam.

