Shailene Woodley Says She Lose Her Career After “Divergent” Because of “Very Scary” Situation “

While unwilling to speak explicitly about it, Shailene Woodley spoke of a “very scary physical situation” that she experienced in her early 20s, at the height of her growing fame when she made the “Divergent” films. In an interview with Kyle Buchanan of the New York Times, Woodley said she was “very, very sick” and forced her to “let go” of her career for a moment and pass on high-profile roles that ultimately went to her colleagues.

“I haven’t talked about it much publicly yet, and I will do it someday, but I was very, very sick in my early 20s. While I was making and working hard on the” Divergent “films, I also had a deeply personal, very struggling physical condition, “she said.” Because of this, I rejected many opportunities because I needed to get better, and these jobs went to colleagues I love. They were successful, but there was a mix of People who said, “You shouldn’t have let go of that!” Or “You shouldn’t have been sick!”

Woodley is currently starring in Drake Doremus’ romantic drama “Endings, Beginnings” which skipped a movie release to open on VOD this weekend. After breakout roles in “The Descendants” and “The Spectacular Now” and the completion of the three films in the “Divergent” series, the 28-year-old actress was employed as a haunted single mother Jane in indies, studio projects and on television Chapman in “Big Little Lies”. However, according to the New York Times article, their constant performance was not without internal struggle.

She said that letting go of projects while taking care of myself “combined with my own internal process: ‘I will survive what I am going through and will ever be healthy or even have the opportunity to work on projects that I do just doing? I’m passionate about the situation I’m in again? “I was in a place where I had no choice but to just surrender and let go of my career, and it brought out that negative voice in my head that kept turning years and years later. “

However, Woodley said that she is in a better place. “Now I’m on the other side, thank goodness.” Her upcoming films include the war drama “Prisoner 760” with Benedict Cumberbatch and the romantic drama “Last Letter From Your Lover” alongside Felicity Jones.

