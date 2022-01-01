Shakespeare’s comedy has strange trigger warnings slapped on it by snowflake theater bosses.

Shakespeare’s comedy has bizarre trigger warnings slapped on it by snowflake theatre bosses.

Trigger warnings have been placed on a Shakespearean comedy by the Snowflake Theatre.

For centuries, Measure For Measure has been a staple on the stage.

However, executives at The Globe in Central London have issued a warning about a £59-ticket production that will begin on Tuesday.

“This production contains sexual references, scenes of sexual coercion, loud noises, and stage blood,” a warning to audience members reads.

The play is set in strife-torn London in 1975, and has been given a modern twist.

“Britain is a nation on the verge of collapse,” the theatre reveals.

Inflation is rising, unemployment is rising, there is an energy crisis, an identity crisis, and a political scandal is ongoing.

1975 is the year in question.

“In London, the Duke leaves the city in shambles, leaving authoritarian Angelo in charge.”

“When he begins policing sexual freedom, Isabella is drawn from her convent’s safe haven to save her brother from the new laws’ death penalty.”

“Only one thing stands in the way of his freedom: her.”