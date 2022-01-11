Shakira’s Family Album: See Her and Gerard Pique’s Two Kids Through the Years

Shakira and her partner, Gerard Piqué, have two sons together, and she has documented their family life since becoming a mother in 2013.

Milan, the singer’s eldest son, was born in January of that year, followed by Sasha in January of 2015.

In September 2019, the Grammy winner opened up about the challenges of being a working mother.

“It’s sometimes very difficult when you can’t see your sons for a month or even longer,” the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer said at the time to Viva magazine.

“It’s extremely difficult.

However, we use FaceTime to communicate with each other, so we are always in touch.”

“We don’t have a written agreement to share the tasks or anything like that,” the Colombia native continued, “but we both are very involved in parenting and try to sort it out the best we can.”

We help each other and rely on our families for support.

We don’t know how else to do it!”

The couple started dating in 2011 and have always wanted to start a family.

The former Voice judge told Latina magazine in March 2014 that she wanted to form her own football team with Piqué.

“I would be pregnant right now if it wasn’t for my music projects,” Shakira said at the time.

“With Gerard, I’d like to have eight or nine children.”

She went on to say that becoming a mother helped her “learn how to focus,” and that having children changed her relationship with her fans.

“Having a baby, and feeling his love, makes you feel at peace with the world.”

“All you want to do is share the good news and express your joy,” Shakira explained.

“There are so many people out there who rejoice with me when they hear I’m happy.”

They despise it even more when they realize I’m in pain as a result of someone’s wrongdoing.

In some ways, I feel supported and, in an odd way, accompanied as I go through life.

They express a great deal of love and affection for Milan.

I can only hope that as he grows older, he learns to return the love to those who give.

