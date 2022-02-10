Shanae Ankney, Bachelor Clayton Echard’s ‘villain,’ claims she’s ‘wife material,’ as fans call for her to be sent home.

Shanae Ankney, the Bachelor “villain,” is clapping back at haters who want her ejected.

The 29-year-old poses seductively for the camera in a white workout top and matching white short shorts in a new Instagram post.

“I think I look good in all white,” she captioned the image.

“Thebachelor,” “bachelornation,” and, most reassuringly, “wifematerial” were also added.

After several run-ins with the other ladies and mocking Elizabeth Corrigan’s ADHD diagnosis, Shanae has been dubbed the “villain” of the season by fans.

In week three, bachelor Clayton Echard sent Elizabeth home, while Shanae remained.

Clayton apologized to Elizabeth for the events that occurred in the Bachelor mansion on Twitter on February 1 after the episode aired.

“I’m sorry for what you’re going through, Elizabeth.”

He wrote, “I wish I could’ve seen what was going on when I wasn’t there.”

“I could tell you guys weren’t getting along, but I just assumed it was petty drama at the time.”

“Had I known, I would’ve immediately sent Shanae home for making fun of you because you’re neurodivergent.” Clayton continued.

“Overall, watching hasn’t been fun for me because I’m seeing all of the damage I’ve done.”

“I really meant well,” he continued, “but my actions weren’t always the best, as I can now see the consequences of my decisions.”

“I can promise you that I’m learning from my mistakes and doing everything I can to come out the other side a better man,” he concluded in his tweet.

Shanae’s brutal “mocking” of Elizabeth’s ADHD diagnosis sparked outrage among fans, prompting Clayton’s apology.

Many viewers were fed up with Shanae and took to Twitter to slam her for her comments.

“I’m actually furious at Shanae for trying to demonize Elizabeth for her ADHD. How DARE YOU,” one enraged fan wrote.

“As someone with ADHD, one of my biggest fears when interacting in groups is making someone feel ignored in a conversation,” another added.

After Elizabeth explained and apologized for ignoring her, Shenae had to invalidate Elizabeth.”

“Everyone has ADHD Little kids have ADHD,” one Bachelor fan said, quoting Shanae. “Her attempt to discredit ADHD as a legitimate challenge children AND adults face was difficult to watch.”

Shanae is a Sycamore, Ohio recruiter.

“A small-town girl with a HUGE personality,” according to her official Bachelor bio.

Shanae has over 13.9k Instagram followers.

“Be you,” her bio on the social media platform reads.

