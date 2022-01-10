Shanae Ankney, Clayton Echard’s Bachelorette Contestant: 5 Things to Know

Shanae Ankney from The Bachelor: 5 Things to Know About Clayton Echard’s Contestant

Shanae Ankney is involved in the drama on season 26 of The Bachelor, so it’s safe to say she’s a new villain.

During the premiere on January 3, Clayton Echard met the 29-year-old Ohio native.

She arrived in a pickup truck for her limo entrance, crashing into the children’s Power Wheels car that the previous contestant had just driven up in.

Clayton, 28, said in January on Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast, “Shanae is very vibrant.”

“Shanae is a joy to be around, and she isn’t one to hold back.”

“But she’s a fun one — and someone to keep an eye on,” he cautioned.

One of the other contestants teases that “Shanae is going to start a fire” in the house in a trailer for the season.

In one of the clips, she yells, “Keep my name out of your motherf—king mouth!”

Shanae is also seen to be visibly upset.

Clayton told Us about the season’s drama, “I wasn’t there 247 around all the women, so I’m gonna see things for the first time myself.”

“And I’m looking forward to seeing how that turns out.”

Obviously, I heard a lot of the drama that I wasn’t present for, but now I’m thinking, ‘OK, maybe I’ll catch someone telling me a story that doesn’t quite match up with what I see.'”

Clayton admits he made mistakes on his journey, so Shanae won’t be the only one facing criticism during the season.

“I actually used absolutes, which I no longer use because this whole experience told me or taught me not to,” the ex-NFL player said of confessing his love to three women during the season.

“I remember saying the first day I came in, ‘I will not fall in love with multiple people.’ I was dead serious.

The journey then began, and all I could do was fight it mentally.

‘No, no, there’s no way,’ I say.

Mondays at 8 p.m., ABC broadcasts The Bachelor.

ET has compiled a list of five facts about Shanae that you should know:

