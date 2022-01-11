Shanae Ankney is being chastised by Bachelor fans for’mocking’ Elizabeth Corrigan’s ADHD diagnosis and for airing ‘cruel’ jabs.

Shanae Ankney is being chastised by Bachelor fans for’mocking’ Elizabeth Corrigan’s ADHD diagnosis and ripping the show for airing ‘cruel’ jabs.

The Bachelor fans slammed contestant Shanae Ankney for “mocking” Elizabeth Corrigan’s ADHD diagnosis, and they slammed the show for airing the “cruel” jabs.

On Monday’s episode of the ABC dating competition show, the controversial scene aired.

Shanae made it clear in the most recent episode of The Bachelor that she was not there to make friends.

Bachelor Nation fans had had enough of Elizabeth when she pulled leading man Clayton Echard aside and told him that Elizabeth was the “one red flag” in the house after pushing other contestants during an obstacle course race and being rude to the other women.

“Because you act one way toward me, like a friend, and then completely ignore me the next conversation,” Shanae explained when Elizabeth confronted her.

Elizabeth then calmly explained that she has ADHD and was not ignoring Shanae, but rather focusing on whoever was speaking to her.

Shanae then had a nervous breakdown and mocked Elizabeth’s diagnosis in front of her face, behind her back, and in front of the entire cast.

The snarky contestant sarcastically claimed that her own inappropriate behavior was acceptable because she “also has ADHD.”

Many viewers were fed up with Shanae and took to Twitter to slam her for her comments.

“I’m actually furious at Shanae for trying to demonize Elizabeth for her ADHD. How DARE YOU,” one enraged fan wrote.

“As someone with ADHD, one of my biggest fears when interacting in groups is making someone feel ignored in a conversation,” another added.

After Elizabeth explained and apologized for ignoring her, Shenae had to invalidate her.”

“Everyone has ADHD Little kids have ADHD,” one Bachelor fan said, quoting Shanae. “Her attempt to discredit ADHD as a legitimate challenge that children AND adults face was hard to watch.”

Others chastised the show for airing Shanae’s remarks, with one commenting, “Very disappointed the Bachelor didn’t put up a full screen about mental health after that episode.”

Especially after Shenae made a joke out of it.”

“Did you know that adults with adhd are three times more likely to develop depression than adults without adhd?” someone else added. “Sad to see that the bachelor decided to use someone mocking adhd for more drama!”

“Hey @BachelorABC, we probably shouldn’t be mocking ADHD This is a badharmful storyline,” another critic said.

Another viewer expressed his displeasure with the show, writing, “I’m shocked that the producers even let that ADHD conversationconversations air.”

During the latest episode of The Bachelor, Shanae wasn’t the only contestant who got ripped.

