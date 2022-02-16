Shanae Ankney, the villain on ‘The Bachelor,’ tells fans that they ‘didn’t get a look into the real me.’

The Bachelor with Clayton Echard is almost halfway through its season, and it appears that villain Shanae Ankney is getting ready to embark on her redemption tour.

Shanae, who bullied a few different girls during Clayton’s season, couldn’t handle the backlash from fans and deleted her Instagram account a few weeks ago.

She did return, however, not long after to try to explain her side of the story.

[Warning: There are spoilers in this article for Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor.]

Every season of The Bachelor necessitates the presence of a villain.

They add a little bit of drama that fans enjoy watching from the comfort of their own homes.

Shanae, on the other hand, overplayed her villainous role on this season of The Bachelor.

It seemed like she picked Elizabeth out of nowhere when she first went after her.

Shanae refused to listen to Elizabeth’s apology.

Shanae cruelly mocked Elizabeth’s ADHD diagnosis in front of the producers on camera, and it all came to a head.

When other women tried to stand up to her, such as Genevieve Parisi, she turned on them.

When Genevieve and Shanae won a two-on-one date with Clayton, she told Clayton that Genevieve was just acting.

Furthermore, during some one-on-one time with the producers, she openly admitted to manipulating situations with tears.

She was overjoyed that she was finally able to shed some tears for her previous encounter with Clayton.

The Bachelor villain returned to social media after deleting her account a few weeks ago.

Shanae also included a video of herself dressed in hunting gear and a message for the show’s fans.

“Woah! What a rollercoaster ride this has been.

I spent the day with my first love, my father, yesterday, and I’m grateful for this special relationship in my life.

I took some time to reflect on this once-in-a-lifetime journey while we were making donuts and hauling a(dollar)(dollar).

I’d like to express my gratitude to all of’my homies at home and my family for…

The WOMEN TELL ALL is going to be crazy #thebachelorpic.twitter.com/G6a0ZBcxTD — Caila Quinn (@CailaQuinn) February 15, 2022

“Woah! What a wild ride it’s been. Yesterday I had the opportunity to spend the day with my dad, my first love, and I’m so thankful for this special relationship in my life. As we were making donuts and hauling a$$, I took some time to reflect on this journey of a lifetime. I want to thank all of ‘my homies at home and my family for supporting me through this journey. For those of you who don’t know me, I wanted to share a few things. If you choose to judge me on the five hours of footage you’ve watched, I’m sad you didn’t get a look into the real me. And if you were so quick to say you would never be ‘so mean to someone’ while simultaneously sending me hateful messages so ugly I wouldn’t repost – that doesn’t make you better than me. My realness isn’t for everyone – real never makes everyone happy. I made a promise to myself a long time ago that my heart won’t ever be guided by anyone else but me. There are big things in store, and for now, I’m just going to eat shrimp and continue to be my authentic self. Clayton, good luck to you, and I hope you find what your heart is looking for. It was an honor to be part of your journey!”