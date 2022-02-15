Shanae Ankney’s Place in Bachelor Nation’s Top Villains

Shanae Ankney’s Place Among the Best Villains on Bachelor Nation

See where Shanae Ankney, the 29-year-old recruiter, ranks among the franchise’s most famous villains following her elimination from season 26 of The Bachelor.

“Ding dong, the shrimp is dead,” as one Bachelor contestant aptly put it.

Shanae Ankney, the villain from Season 26, was sent home in February.

The Bachelor has 14 episodes.

Shanae’s journey came to an end after she went on a two-on-one date to Niagara Falls with Bachelor Clayton Echard and Genevieve Parisi, where she accused the latter of being an “actress.” This was wildly ironic, as Shanae had previously compared herself to Meryl Streep following a fake AF apology to the ladies.

Clayton, thankfully, had had enough of Shanae’s drama and told her, “I’m so sorry, I can’t find it in my heart to give you this rose.” As Clayton and Genevieve left to share a kiss while taking in Niagara Falls, Shanae was forced to take a ferry ride home alone, giving one of the best exit interviews we’ve ever seen.

She said to the Bachelor camera, “I’m pissed! Literally blindsided.”

“It’s sickening what he sees in her.

It’s revolting.”

“F–k you, Clayton! You f–ker,” Shanae yelled into the waterfall.

We’ve never been more excited for the Women Tell All special than we are right now!

The other women were overjoyed when Shanae was fired.

Not only were happy tears shed, but several bottles of champagne were popped as well.

Mara Agrait gleefully declared in a confessional, “Our man does not have a bad judgment of character.”

“It’s exactly what we’ve been looking for, and it feels fantastic.”

Naturally, after all of Shanae’s (shrimp-related) mayhem, we wondered where she ranked among the franchise’s most notorious villains.

Was Shanae as rambunctious as Courtney Robertson or as sloppy as Bentley Williams?

To find out, take a look at the images below.

Villains have to be vil.

Whether you love or hate them, The Bachelor franchise is only as good as its villains, and thankfully, The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, Bachelor Pad, and Bachelor in Paradise have all had plenty of memorable ones over the seasons.

There’s been everything from shady characters with significant others at home (or behind the scenes at the show!) to the guy handing out the roses we’re supposed to be rooting for.

