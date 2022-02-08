Shanae Fakes a Tearful Apology to Stay on ‘The Bachelor,’ Episode 5 Recap

Shanae Fakes a Tearful Apology to Stay on the Show, according to ‘The Bachelor’ Episode 5 Recap

Shanae is stirring up trouble on The Bachelor once again.

Clayton Echard’s growing bonds with Serene and Gabby were overshadowed by Shanae’s villainous ways on Monday night’s episode of the series, which ET breaks down in the recap below.

Serene and Clayton’s carnival date was unforgettable, but the fun came to a halt when Shanae was put on the spot at a cocktail party and managed to deceive her way into a rose.

Before the women roasted the Bachelor — and each other — on a group date, Gabby and Clayton worked on their relationship one-on-one.

The focus then shifted back to Shanae, who was leaving with Genevieve for a potentially disastrous two-on-one date at Niagara Falls.

Continue reading for a complete recap of The Bachelor’s fifth episode.

Serene and Clayton’s date was all about having a good time at a boardwalk amusement park, where they rode roller coasters and played games.

Clayton agreed in a confessional, saying, “The day went about as perfect as it could’ve gone.” Serene described it as “organic.”

Serene opened up about how she and her family didn’t express their feelings much as children, something Clayton could relate to when it came to his father.

Serene also revealed that she has recently experienced “a lot of unexpected loss,” as her grandmother and cousin both passed away.

Clayton praised her for being vulnerable, which she credited to his “kind eyes.”

Clayton gave Serene the rose after telling her he was “blown away” by her.

In a confessional, she said, “My feelings for Clayton have grown tremendously.”

“It’s starting to sink in that he might be my husband…”

Clayton has a way of making me feel like I’m falling in love.”

Shanae arrived at the cocktail party “feeling great,” but she quickly became concerned when Clayton removed the women from the winning team from the group date earlier in the week.

Sierra and others were more than happy to inform Clayton that Shanae had crashed the after-party and screamed expletives at them before throwing their trophy into the bushes.

Clayton admitted that defending Shanae’s actions is “difficult.”

The best news summary from Infosurhoy.

‘The Bachelor’ Episode 5 Recap: Shanae Fakes a Tearful Apology to Stay on the Show