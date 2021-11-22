Shane Farley, Giada De Laurentiis’ boyfriend, is serving mashed potatoes this Thanksgiving for this relatable reason.

In order to get Thanksgiving dinner on the table, we all need a little help, and celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis is no exception.

Shane Farley, her boyfriend, was assigned mashed potatoes this year, according to the Everyday Italian actress.

And it’s easy to see why.

Farley met De Laurentiis and chef Bobby Flay, a close friend of hers, in 2013 while working on a show with them.

The show never got off the ground, but the two’s attraction to one another did.

After De Laurentiis and her husband divorced in 2014, they became friends and started dating.

“I spent about a year and a half alone after I got divorced, not dating, just figuring things out,” she explained to People.

I had spent 25 years with Jade’s father.

I had no idea what being unmarried meant.

[Shane and I] reconnected after I got settled, and I felt like a kid again.”

“Giada is one of the most positive people I have ever met,” Farley said of his girlfriend to the publication.

She’s welcoming and stunning—what you see on the outside is mirrored on the inside.”

Because her family makes mashed potatoes with peas, De Laurentiis asked her boyfriend to handle the mashed potatoes for this year’s Thanksgiving dinner.

Farley despises peas.

She told People, “Shane is afraid of peas.”

“We switched because he doesn’t like them.”

“If you don’t like peas like my family does, you’ll have to make mashed potatoes,” I told him.

“When you bring something that you’re proud of and make, it empowers everybody,” she says.

Otherwise, if I don’t give them something to do, I just feel like I’m outshining everyone.

Because they’ll feel like they’re a true participant in the meal.”

With last year’s pandemic restrictions no longer an issue, De Laurentiis is going all out for Thanksgiving this year.

She expressed her gratitude for being able to do so on her lifestyle and food blog Giadzy…

