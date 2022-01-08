Shane O’Connor, Sinead O’Connor’s 17-year-old son who went missing in Ireland, has died.

Shane, Sinead O’Connor’s 17-year-old son who went missing in Ireland, has died.

Shane O’Connor, Sinead O’Connor’s 17-year-old son, has died, ET has learned.

“Regrettably, we can confirm that Sinead’s son Shane has indeed passed,” a rep for the 55-year-old singer tells ET. “We would politely ask that the utmost respect and compassion be observed at this most difficult time for Sinead and family.”

The shocking news comes just days after Ireland’s national police asked for the public’s help in locating Shane.

Shane had been missing since Thursday morning, according to authorities, and they were “concerned for Shane’s welfare.” The police asked for the public’s help again the next day.

Shane’s body was discovered in the Wicklow town of Bray on Friday, according to reports.

The search has since been called off, and no further information is available at this time.

Shane was the third of four children born to O’Connor and his wife.

She had him with Donal Lunny, an Irish folk musician.

