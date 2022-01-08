Shane O’Connor, Sinéad O’Connor’s son, died at the age of 17 after being reported missing.

Sinéad O’Connor is mourning the death of her adolescent son Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, who went missing after being admitted to the hospital.

According to the singer, he was on suicide watch.

Shane O’Connor, Sinéad O’Connor’s 17-year-old son, died after being reported missing following his admission to an Irish hospital.

The singer of “Nothing Compares 2 U” announced the teen’s death on Twitter, saying he was recently on suicide watch. He was the second youngest of her four children.

His cause of death was not revealed.

“My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the light of my life, chose to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God,” Sinéad wrote on Friday, January 7.

“May he rest in peace, and may no one emulate him.”

My little one.

I adore you.

Please rest peacefully.”

The singer’s son was last seen in Dublin on Thursday, January, according to police.

“Following the recovery of a body in the Bray area of Wicklow on Friday, 7th January 2022, a Missing Person Appeal in respect of Shane O’Connor, 17 years, has been stood down,” they said in a statement to DublinLive and other outlets on January 8, 2022.

Sinéad, who has struggled with mental health issues in the past, announced Shane’s death on Twitter.

6, the 55-year-old musician sent a message to the youngster via Twitter.

“This is a message for my son, Shane,” she wrote, enclosing a photo of the adolescent.

“Shane, all this going missing isn’t funny any longer.”

I’m terrified of you.

Please do the right thing and report to a Garda station.

Please contact the Gardai for Shane’s safety if you are with him.”

“Shane, your life is precious,” Sinéad wrote later.

God didn’t put that lovely smile on your lovely face for naught.

Without you, my world would fall apart.

You are the center of my universe.

Please don’t put a stop to it beating.

Please do not cause yourself any harm.

Please report to the Gardai and we’ll get you to the hospital.”

Shane was then let “out of their grasp” by healthcare assistants at a Dublin medical center, according to the singer, “when he made two severe suicide attempts just seven days ago.”

