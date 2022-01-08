Shane O’Connor, Sinead O’Connor’s son, was discovered dead at the age of 17 after being reported missing: ‘May He Rest in Peace.’

I’m mourning an unfathomable loss.

Shane O’Conner, Sinead O’Conner’s son, has died.

He was 17 years old at the time.

“My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God,” the 55-year-old singer tweeted on Friday.

“May he rest in peace, and may no one imitate him.”

My child.

I’m smitten by you.

Be at ease.”

“This is for my Shaney,” she wrote in a separate message, dedicating Bob Marley’s “Ride Natty Ride” to her late son.

My life’s brightest spot.

My soul’s light source.

My baby with blue eyes.

You will always be my ray of hope.

We’ll always be in each other’s company.

No barrier can keep us apart.”

Shane had been reported missing in Newbridge, Ireland, earlier this week before his death.

The singer pleaded with her son to report to the Garda in Ireland.

“To my son, Shane, this is a message.”

Shane, all of this going missing isn’t funny anymore.

On Thursday, January 6, the songwriter tweeted, “You are scaring the crap out of me.”

“Would you kindly do the right thing and report to a Garda station?”

Please contact the Gardai for Shane’s safety if you are with him.”

“Shane, your life is precious,” she said at the time.

God didn’t chisel that beautiful smile on your beautiful face for naught; without you, my world would fall apart. You are my heart.

Please don’t stop the heart from beating; instead, go to the Gardai and we’ll get you to the hospital.”

In a series of tweets, O’Connor claimed that her son, who she shares with ex-husband Dónal Lunny, was on “suicide watch” at Tallaght Hospital’s Lynn Ward in Dublin before vanishing.

“I was informed by Gardai of my son’s death and later I spoke with the GAL,” the “Nothing Compares to U” musician tweeted after announcing his death.

“The remains of my son, Shane, have now been identified formally.”

“May God forgive the Irish State, because I will never forgive them,” she later tweeted on January 8.

Previously, the Irish police had.

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.

Sinead O’Connor’s Son Shane Found Dead at 17 After Being Reported Missing: ‘May He Rest in Peace’