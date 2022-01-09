Shane, Sinead O’Connor’s 17-year-old son, ‘hung himself’ after going missing from the hospital two days before his death, according to Sinead O’Connor.

SINEAD O’Connor has revealed that her adolescent son, who was discovered dead yesterday, hanged himself.

Shane, 17, died of a heart attack, according to his mother, who shared the news on social media.

Her son had hanged himself, she wrote on Twitter.

Following a days-long search for the teen after he vanished from Tallaght Hospital in Dublin on Thursday, the 55-year-old Irish singer previously stated that she had identified her son’s body.

Following the discovery of a body yesterday, Irish cops confirmed that the search for Shane had been “stopped.”

“Following the discovery of a body in the Bray area of Wicklow on Friday, January 7th 2022, a Missing Person Appeal in respect of Shane O’Connor, 17 years, has been stood down,” a spokesperson said.

Sinead, a mother of four, announced Shane’s death on social media earlier today.

“My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the light of my life, decided today to end his earthly struggle and is now with God,” she wrote.

“May he rest in peace and that no one else follow in his footsteps.”

This is my little one.

I’m smitten by you.

Please relax and enjoy yourself:”

“This is for my Shaney,” the 55-year-old later tweeted, dedicating a Bob Marley song to him.

My life’s brightest spot.

My soul’s light source.

My baby with blue eyes.

“You’ll always be my source of light.”

We will always be in each other’s company.

“Nothing will be able to keep us apart.”

Shane made a desperate plea for his return after vanishing from a Dublin hospital where his mother claimed he was on “suicide watch.”

“Your life is priceless, Shane,” she said.

God didn’t chisel that lovely smile on your lovely face for naught.

“Without you, my world would fall apart.”

My heart belongs to you.

Please don’t put a stop to it.

Please do not put yourself in any danger.

Let’s get you to the Gardai and get you to the hospital.

“This is a message for Shane, my son.”

“All this going missing, Shane, isn’t funny anymore.”

You’re terrifying me.

