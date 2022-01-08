Shane, Sinead O’Connor’s teenage son, died while she was paying tribute to the ‘light of my life.’

Shane O’Connor, Sinead O’Connor’s teenage son, passes away as she pays tribute to the ‘light of my life.’

SINEAD O’Connor has shocked her fans by announcing the death of her 17-year-old son Shane.

“My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the very light of my life, chose to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God,” the 55-year-old wrote on Twitter.

“May he rest in peace, and may no one emulate him.”

My little one.

I adore you to death.

Please relax and enjoy yourself:”

“This is for my Shaney,” she tweeted later, dedicating a Bob Marley song to Shane.

My life’s ray of hope.

“This is my soul’s lamp.”

My baby with blue eyes.

You will always be my ray of hope.

We will always be in each other’s company.

“There is nothing that can keep us apart.”

Sinead tweeted: “Shane, your life is precious.

“God didn’t carve that lovely smile into your lovely face for naught.

“Without you, my world would crumble.”

You are the center of my universe.

Please do not put a stop to it.

Please do not put yourself in any danger.

Let’s get you to the hospital by going to the Gardai.

“This is a message for Shane, my son.”

Shane, all of this going missing isn’t amusing any longer.

“You’re terrifying me.”

Please do the right thing and report to the nearest Garda station.

“Please contact the Gardai for Shane’s safety if you are with him.”

Gardai had previously renewed their appeal for Shane, who was last seen on Friday in Tallaght, South Dublin.

“He is 5ft 6 ins tall with short brown hair and blue eyes,” a spokesman said.

“He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, dark tracksuit pants with a print design, a wine-colored T-shirt, and runners when he was last seen.”

“Following the recovery of a body in the Bray area of Wicklow on Friday, 7th January 2022, a Missing Person Appeal in respect of Shane O’Connor, 17 years, has been stood down,” a spokesman for the Gardai said today.

Sinead shared a photo of the 17-year-old with her as he photographed her receiving her second coronavirus vaccine in May, and many fans noticed the similarities this week.

“My lovely 17-year-old son is coming with me:) Behold Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor (hashtag)Gentleman,” Sinead said.

Condolences have been sent to Shane’s heartbroken mother in lieu of tributes.

“I am so terribly sorry for your tragic loss,” TV presenter Muireann O’Connell tweeted.

My heartfelt condolences to you and your family.”

“I’m so sorry Sinead,” tweeted former Pogues member Cáit O’Riordan.

Shane

