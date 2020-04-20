Shanna Kress sexy at the beach, netizens react in droves

Shanna Kress speaks about the separation of Benjamin Samat and Alix in Les Marseillais aux Caraïbes and balances on Océane. And as it is the weekend, the young woman cannot be entertained in front of Les Marseillais aux Caraïbes. So to change her mind during this period of confinement, she decided to share old photos of her on Instagram. Pictures she had taken during a day at the beach. And the least we can say is that in addition to being very pretty, Shanna Kress is super sexy! Inevitably, many Internet users reacted to these photos. And we let you see it below.

“Wow beautiful”, commented @ djo_1908. For its part, @ riri1300000 wrote the following message: “You are beautiful too beautiful ❤️❤️”. Finally, we selected the comment from @ gerar8678 who posted: “Wow, a bomb”. And internet users have also been very active on the likes side, since more than 63,000 liked the publication of Shanna Kress. So many people who would like to see her again on television … And at melty too, we hope to see Shanna on our screens soon! Otherwise, two candidates of the Angels 12 were announced in the casting of The battle of couples 3.