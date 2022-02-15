Shanna Moakler has been evicted from Celebrity Big Brother 2022 after being accused of “backstabbing” Carson and Todrick Hall.

Shanna Moakler has been ejected from Celebrity Big Brother 2022 after being accused of ‘backstabbing’ Carson and Todrick Hall.

Shanna Moakler was evicted from Celebrity Big Brother on Monday night, leaving the house with one fewer member.

After Todd, Cynthia, Lamar, and Todrick all voted to evict Shanna, she was chosen to leave the house.

Todrick claimed he voted for eviction because Shanna “backstabbed” him.

Shanna told Julie Chen, the host of Celebrity Big Brother, after leaving the house, “I don’t have any control over what they do, but he was already doing his song and dance, so it was his last little jab I could get,” referring to her final words to Todrick.

“I was expecting them to backdoor me.”

Shanna expressed her dissatisfaction with the situation because “not many people in there know how to play this game.”

Shanna is evicted with four votes.

She did admit, however, that it was a “dream come true” to play and that she was grateful for the opportunity.

Shanna is about to be kicked out of her apartment.

Miesha admitted she was “not surprised to be in that position,” before Shanna thanked everyone for watching and for the opportunity to be on the show.

Then Todd, Cynthia, Lamar, and Todrick voted to kick Shanna off the show.

Shanna received four votes, which is sufficient to evict someone.

Todd receives Todrick’s veto.

“Karma is a delectable delight.

Todrick said, “I’m going to give you the veto.”

Carson, the current Head of Household, then announced Shanna as the replacement nominee.

Competition “Sweeter than Veto”

After the “Sweeter than Veto” competition, Todrick was awarded the golden Power of Veto.

Shanna stood by and watched as the others raced to complete a large puzzle.

‘The most significant change in the history of Celebrity Big Brother’

Todrick said of Miesha’s deal with Carson, “This could be the biggest move in celebrity Big Brother history.”

Todrick learned that Miesha’s deal was not a final four deal.

Todrick hoped the agreement would keep Miesha Sage.

Carson and Miesha reach an agreement.

"In my heart, I trust Miesha in this Shanna situation…

